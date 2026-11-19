To enable small hotel operators to avail the benefits of the state tourism policy, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to it. The changes in the policy will promote rural tourism, farm stays, traditional cuisine, local handicrafts and cultural tourism, the government said.

“Our government is developing tourism as a major medium of economic development, and the amendments made to the Tourism Policy will create an investment-friendly environment and give the state’s emerging tourist destinations a distinct identity,” state Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh told mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting.

As per the new proposed amendments, hotels with six rooms will now be included in the budget hotel category – down from 10 rooms. Also, hotels having six to 49 rooms, with an attached bathroom facility in each room, will be covered under the budget hotel category.