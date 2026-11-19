To enable small hotel operators to avail the benefits of the state tourism policy, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to it. The changes in the policy will promote rural tourism, farm stays, traditional cuisine, local handicrafts and cultural tourism, the government said.
“Our government is developing tourism as a major medium of economic development, and the amendments made to the Tourism Policy will create an investment-friendly environment and give the state’s emerging tourist destinations a distinct identity,” state Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh told mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting.
As per the new proposed amendments, hotels with six rooms will now be included in the budget hotel category – down from 10 rooms. Also, hotels having six to 49 rooms, with an attached bathroom facility in each room, will be covered under the budget hotel category.
The provisions related to homestays and bed-and-breakfast units in rural and urban areas have been aligned with the state’s 2025 policy and the amendments made thereafter.
Under this, a provision has been made for granting approval within one month and registration through the UP Tourism Portal. “Registered units will continue to receive residential building status, electricity and water charges at domestic rates, and marketing-related assistance from the Tourism Department,” an official said.
To familiarise tourists with the local culture and heritage of the state, ‘Parampara’ Heritage Experience Centres will be provided benefits under the Tourism Policy in the cultural centre category. The amended Tourism Policy also emphasises linking the state’s culinary traditions with tourism. Under this, traditional eateries and culinary heritage will be identified and promoted. “In addition, food trails and culinary festivals will be organised to popularise regional cuisines, which will also strengthen the ‘One District One Cuisine’ (ODOC) campaign,” said the official.
The amended Tourism Policy also includes the Neem Karoli Baba Circuit and Bundelkhand Fort Circuit.’
For developing ‘Rest Stops’ along highways, permissible sub-leasing of land owned by government bodies has been recognised under the policy.