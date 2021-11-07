Time to reject such remarks: UP CM takes on Akhilesh over Jinnah row

Hitting out once again at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for his recent remark on Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged people to reject such “odious” statements, saying “Jinnah will be always condemned as rashtra-todak (the one who split the nation)”.

The BJP has been attacking the Samajwadi party chief for his remark in Hardoi where he spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the same breath as leaders who fought for the country’s Independence. Addressing a gathering in Auraiya after laying the foundation stone of a medical college and other projects on Saturday, Adityanath said people must reject the odious remark comparing Sardar Patel — a symbol of India’s integrity– with ‘desh todak’ Jinnah.

He said the nation should understand the intentions of those making such comparisons and be alert against them. Referring to Jinnah’s“Direct Action” call of 1946, Adityanath said: “The nation cannot forget the sick act of Jinnah and he will be always condemned as rashtra-todak (one who split the nation.”

Without naming the Samajwadi Party that recently tied up with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Adityanath said: “They are visiting jails to hug infamous mafias…,”apparently referring to Rajbhar’s recent visit

to Banda jail to meet mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

At another event in SP bastion Etawah, Adityanath took a swipe at Akhilesh when he got an overwhelming response from the crowd on his query about who took the Covid vaccine. Yadav had said earlier that he will not take the “BJP vaccine”. Adityanath said, “The public of Etawah gave its verdict by taking the shot.”