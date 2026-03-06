A tiger, a 2.5-tonne rhino carcass in a marsh: Why a rare killing in Dudhwa reserve left forest officials stunned

Officials believe the tiger chanced upon the rhino and attacked the softer parts of its body, particularly around the head and neck. (Express photo)

On Thursday morning, a forest department team was carrying out a routine inspection inside the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve when they came across an unexpected sight that left them stunned — a tiger standing atop a half-submerged carcass of a rhino in Amrah Tal.

Following the discovery, senior forest officials were immediately alerted and rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

Officials suspect the rhinoceros had become trapped in a dal-dal (marshy patch) of the lake, located inside the Rhino Rehabilitation Enclosure I, Sonaripur forest range, leaving it vulnerable.

Officials believe the tiger chanced upon the rhino and attacked the softer parts of its body, particularly around the head and neck.