Tiger attacks villager in UP: FIR lodged after locals set fire to forest range office

The Lakhimpur Kheri police Friday lodged an FIR against 10 named and 200 unidentified people for allegedly setting fire to Mohammadi forest range office after a farmer was attacked by a tiger a day before.

Besides setting the office ablaze, the mob thrashed four of its employees and damaged two vehicles, police said. No one has been arrested so far, they added.

Based on a complaint filed by a forest official, an FIR has been lodged on various charges, including attempt to murder and rioting, said Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, Ram Lal Verma. However, it has come to light that on Thursday when the villagers went to Mohammadi forest range office to talk to the officials about the incident, one of the forest employees misbehaved with them. Irked over it, the villagers resorted to violence, the SP added.

The tiger attacked Kandhai Lal (45) on Thursday when he was on his way to the field. Kandhai Lal, a resident of Ayodhyapur village, suffered injuries on his chest and is undergoing treatment at district hospital . His condition is reportedly stable, circle officer (CO) of Mohammadi, Vijay Anand said.

“Later in the day, the residents of Ayodhyapur and neighbouring village gathered in front of the forest range office and staged a protest. Soon they entered the office and allegedly set it ablaze. They allegedly thrashed four forest staff and ransacked their houses located near the office building,” said station house officer, Hyderabad police station, SK Singh.

According to the villagers, they had urged the forest staff to take action as in the last two months, three locals have been killed and two others injured in tiger attacks. But the officials allegedly did nothing in this regard, said Singh.

No forest staff suffered serious injuries and they were discharged after medical aid, the CO said.

Divisional Forest Officer, South Kheri Forest Division, Anil Patel said the attack on Kandhai Lal took place around one-and-a-half kilometer far from the village.

