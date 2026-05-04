Thunderstorm hits Lucknow and adjoining districts, IMD issues red alert for next 3 hours

Lucknow and adjoining districts in Uttar Pradesh experienced a thunderstorm on Monday morning, soon after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, with skies turning dark around 8.45 am and strong winds sweeping across the region. Tree falls were reported from several locations, disrupting traffic and normal movement in parts of the city.

The IMD has warned that severe weather conditions will continue over the next three hours, with thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph impacting several districts across Uttar Pradesh.

A red alert remains in force for Lucknow, Unnao, Barabanki, Hardoi, Sitapur, Bahraich, Gonda, Shravasti, and Lakhimpur Kheri, where moderate thunderstorms with hail and strong winds could cause damage to trees, power lines, and temporary structures.