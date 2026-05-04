Thunderstorm hits Lucknow and adjoining districts, IMD issues red alert for next 3 hours

Lucknow and adjoining districts in Uttar Pradesh experienced a thunderstorm on Monday morning, soon after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, with skies turning dark around 8.45 am and strong winds sweeping across the region. Tree falls were reported from several locations, disrupting traffic and normal movement in parts of the city.
The IMD has warned that severe weather conditions will continue over the next three hours, with thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph impacting several districts across Uttar Pradesh.
A red alert remains in force for Lucknow, Unnao, Barabanki, Hardoi, Sitapur, Bahraich, Gonda, Shravasti, and Lakhimpur Kheri, where moderate thunderstorms with hail and strong winds could cause damage to trees, power lines, and temporary structures.
An orange alert has been issued for Rae Bareli, Amethi, Kanpur Nagar, Ayodhya, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, and Balrampur, where thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 60 kmph may lead to localised disruptions.
A wider region remains under yellow alert, including Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Chitrakoot, Banda, Kaushambi, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Etawah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Sultanpur, Basti, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Rampur, Aligarh, Budaun, Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Amroha, and Moradabad, where light rain, lightning, and winds of 30-40 kmph are expected.
Residents have been advised to stay indoors, avoid open areas and trees during lightning, and secure loose objects, as conditions may change rapidly within a short duration. Authorities are monitoring the situation as the storm continues to impact parts of central and eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More