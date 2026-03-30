Thunderstorm alert in UP: Winds up to 60 kmph, orange and yellow warnings issued

The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for 46 districts in Uttar Pradesh, warning of thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds reaching 60 kmph on March 30 and 31. (File/Representational)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts across Uttar Pradesh for March 30 and 31, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of 30-60 kmph and possible hailstorm activity in several districts.

The Met Department said the ongoing western disturbance will keep rain and thunderstorm activity active till March 31, leading to a drop in maximum temperatures by 3-5°C.

From April 1 onwards, rainfall is expected to ease, with temperatures rising again by 2-4°C.

Districts under orange alert:

Largely districts of Western Uttar Pradesh including Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Sambhal, Badaun, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etah and Kasganj.