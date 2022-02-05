scorecardresearch
Three UP cops die after tanker falls on vehicle

Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath expressed grief and directed the district administration to provide all possible help to the families of the victims.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: February 5, 2022 10:16:11 am
The tanker driver fled the scene, said Safipur Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Rai.

Two women constables and a police driver were killed and another injured after a tanker accidentally tumbled on their official vehicle at Safipur area in Unnao on Friday evening.

Injured constable Anand Singh is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is stated to be in a critical condition. The tanker driver fled the scene, said Safipur Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Rai.

Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath expressed grief and directed the district administration to provide all possible help to the families of the victims.

