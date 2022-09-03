scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Three professors booked for ‘sexually harassing’ students

Two FIRs were lodged against the three faculty members on Wednesday under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

The police said they are also doing a background check of the complainants as well as that of the accused faculty members.

Three professors of a technical university in Kanpur, including a woman, have been booked for allegedly sexually harassing two girl students.

Police said the complainants alleged that the faculty members used to make indecent remarks against them. They also accused the teachers of molestation. “It was alleged that two of the faculty members, including the woman, forced them to go to the senior professor’s office,” said a police official.

No one has been arrested in the case so far. The police have recorded statements of the three accused. “On Thursday, one of the professors was called to the police station to record his statement. The statements of the rest of the two were recorded on Friday,” said in-charge of the police station where the FIRs were lodged.
The complainants, aged 25, are first-year business management students and hail from Kanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri.

The V-C has also formed an inquiry committee to look into the matter. On Thursday, members of ABVP staged a protest demanding dismissal of the accused faculty members.

A police officer said, “The varsity staff said the HoD scolded the two girl students since they were short of attendance. The students got irked over it and levelled false allegations against the HoD.”

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 02:45:43 am
