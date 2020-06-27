Three of Aligarh family die: Man kills wife, self, younger brother also shoots himself

A man shot his wife dead before killing himself while his younger brother too shot himself dead after seeing the bodies at their house under the Banna Devi police station limits in Aligarh district, said police on Friday. (Representational Image) A man shot his wife dead before killing himself while his younger brother too shot himself dead after seeing the bodies at their house under the Banna Devi police station limits in Aligarh district, said police on Friday. (Representational Image)

A man shot his wife dead before killing himself while his younger brother too shot himself dead after seeing the bodies at their house under the Banna Devi police station limits in Aligarh district, said police on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Shailendra Verma (30), his wife Pinki (27) and brother Vishal (25).

Senior Sub-Inspector (SSI) Pradeep Kumar said, “Around 12.30 am on Thursday, the family heard gunshots from Shailendra’s room. His father Murlilal Verma rushed to the room and saw Shailendra and Pinki (27) lying in a pool of blood. Murlilal suspects that Shailendra first shot his wife in the head and then shot himself. Younger brother Vishal (25), a student, shot himself in the head as he could not bear the shock.”

“The parents have told us that the couple had some marital issues and used to argue regularly,” said Kumar.

Beside a suicide note, in a Facebook live video, Shailendra said he was stressed because of some issues with his wife and thus decided to kill himself and her, said the SSP who ruled out any foul play.

The couple got married seven months ago after falling in love. Pinki used to stay in the same neighbourhood.

Police have lodged a case under Arms Act as the weapon used for the killings was an illegal one.

