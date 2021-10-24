Three more arrested in Lakhimpur violence case

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) Saturday arrested three people who were allegedly in one of the SUVs that drove into a group of protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, killing four farmers. A journalist was also killed in the incident.

Also Read | UP Police arrests 4 more in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case; 10 held so far

The SIT identified those arrested as Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana and Dharmendra, all of whom are from Lakhimpur Kheri. With this, the number of people arrested in connection with the killing of the farmers and the journalist rose to 13.

“We have almost arrested all the accused found involved in the killing of farmers and a journalist. If any other new name comes up then we will take action against them also. We are also collecting electronic evidence against the accused,” said an SIT officer.

The investigating agency produced the three before a local court that sent them to judicial custody. The court is likely to hear the SIT’s application for a 14-day custody remand of the three on Monday, said a police officer. “Arrested persons were in the back seat of a Scorpio,” said a police officer.