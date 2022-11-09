Three minors drown as boat capsizes in UP’s Barabanki

Three minors drowned after the boat they were travelling in capsized in Sumli river in Barabanki on Tuesday afternoon. Police said there were around 15 persons on board.

According to police, on Tuesday afternoon, a group of people — all residents of Salpur village — were going to attend a fair which was being organized in a neighbouring village. Local residents of Salpur have to use boats to cross Sumli river to reach neighbouring villages like Bairana Mau. “The boat overturned in the middle of the river and later sank,” they said.

Hearing the passengers’ cries of help, locals rushed to the spot. Except for three children, all others managed to swim to safety. After coming to know about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and sent people who came out of the river to hospital for treatment. Senior officials of district administration and police also rushed to the spot. Most of the farmers were small traders.

The deceased have been identified as Priyanka (5), Himanshu (8) and Ritu Yadav (18), police said.

“We have fished out bodies. The children were aged 8, 10 and 14 years,” said Superintendent of Police, Barabanki, Anurag Vats adding that they belonged to different families.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths in the boat accident. He directed officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on war footing and provide proper treatment to the injured.

“A compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased has been announced,” said the SP.

— With PTI inputs