Fired from job, ex-serviceman goes on ‘killing spree’ — shoots dead three people in UP

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A hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district became the scene of a shocking shooting on Monday when a former serviceman posed as a patient and allegedly killed a woman undergoing treatment. The suspect, Gurpreet Singh, was arrested soon after, said police.
And that’s when police found out that this wasn’t his first killing — he’d been linked to two murders on trains in the past two days.
According to police, Singh entered the private hospital under the pretext of seeking medical treatment. After registering as a patient and obtaining a prescription at the hospital counter, police said he walked through the facility and approached the bed of 55-year-old Laxmina, a resident of Bhabua in Bihar, who had been undergoing treatment there for several days.
Police said he allegedly shot her in the temple at close range before attempting to flee. He was overpowered by people at the scene, beaten up by bystanders, and later handed over to police.
Police said before the hospital shooting, Gurpreet allegedly killed 55-year-old Dinesh Shah inside a train in the early hours of Monday before escaping from the moving carriage.
On Sunday morning, police said, the accused allegedly shot dead 34-year-old Mangru Chaudhary, a resident of Ghazipur district, aboard a moving train in Chandauli before throwing the victim’s body from the train.
Police believe Gurpreet used his licenced weapon in the attacks and had no connection to any of the three victims. All three killings appear to have been random acts of violence, police added.
Chandauli Superintendent of Police, Akash Patel, said police have so far found no clear motive behind the three killings and added that the accused is being questioned in detail.
According to police, Gurpreet, who hails from Amritsar in Punjab, had been working as a security guard in Bihar before he lost his job on April 29 — he was fired for allegedly drinking on duty. Police said he then travelled to Chandauli three days ago.
Police said they are piecing together his movements in the days leading up to the killings while looking for a motive. Officers are also gathering more details about Gurpreet’s background and contacting family members to verify aspects of his personal history and mental state.
Police said two licenced firearms recovered from the accused — a revolver and a double-barrel gun — will be sent for forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.
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