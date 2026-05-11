Fired from job, ex-serviceman goes on ‘killing spree’ — shoots dead three people in UP

Chandauli Superintendent of Police, Akash Patel, said police have so far found no clear motive behind the three killings. (Representative image)

A hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district became the scene of a shocking shooting on Monday when a former serviceman posed as a patient and allegedly killed a woman undergoing treatment. The suspect, Gurpreet Singh, was arrested soon after, said police.

And that’s when police found out that this wasn’t his first killing — he’d been linked to two murders on trains in the past two days.

According to police, Singh entered the private hospital under the pretext of seeking medical treatment. After registering as a patient and obtaining a prescription at the hospital counter, police said he walked through the facility and approached the bed of 55-year-old Laxmina, a resident of Bhabua in Bihar, who had been undergoing treatment there for several days.