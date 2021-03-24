Three IPS officers of Uttar Pradesh cadre forced to retire, deemed ‘not fit’ for service

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given three IPS officers of the Uttar Pradesh cadre premature retirement with immediate effect

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given three IPS officers of the Uttar Pradesh cadre premature retirement with immediate effect “in public interest”, saying they are “not fit” to continue as public servants. The orders were issued under Rule 16 (3) of All India Services (DCRB) Rules, 1958.

The officers forced to retire are Inspector General Amitabh Thakur, who is a 1992-batch IPS officer; Deputy Inspector General Rakesh Shankar, a 2002-batch officer; and Superintendent of Police Rajesh Krishna, a 2005-batch IPS officer. Both Shankar and Krishna were promoted to the IPS rank.

“On the basis of the MHA’s order, the state government issued letters to Amitabh Thakur, Rajesh Krishna and Rakesh Shankar informing them about their premature retirement,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Thakur, who is from Bihar, was the Joint Director of Civil Defence. In 2015, he had moved court and got an FIR lodged against Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav for allegedly threatening him over the phone. At the time, he was under suspension. Thakur accused Mulayam of threatening him after an FIR was registered against former UP mines minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati for allegedly framing the officer in a rape case. Thakur staged a sit-in when the police did not register the case despite the court’s direction, and ultimately ended the protest after the case was filed.

Shankar had made news in August 2018 as he was removed after a case of alleged sexual abuse of 20 girls at an illegal shelter in Deoria came to light. Shankar, who served as Deoria SP from September 2017 to March 2018, was the Deoria DIG at the time. Other officers, including the then Deoria SP, were also moved out of the district for allegedly not initiating action against the owner of the shelter home even though the establishment had lost government recognition the year earlier.