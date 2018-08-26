Three held for attack on police team in Rampur village

Heavy police force including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) teams has been deployed in Nagaliya Aakil village, where the incident took place. (File Photo) Heavy police force including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) teams has been deployed in Nagaliya Aakil village, where the incident took place. (File Photo)

Three people were arrested Saturday in connection with an attack on a police team that had gone to probe a suspected case of cow slaughter in a village in Rampur district the previous day. Three police officers were injured in the incident, after which an FIR was registered against 24 named and 50 unidentified people.

Heavy police force including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) teams has been deployed in Nagaliya Aakil village, where the incident took place. Police teams are looking for the absconding accused.

“On Friday morning, we were given information about cow slaughter in Nagaliya Aakil village. We rushed to the village and raided a house where we found the carcass of a cow. When we tried to take the carcass with us to send for testing, some of the villagers opposed us. Soon, more local residents came and started pelting stones at the police team, consisting of a sub-inspector and two constables. They beat them up and attacked their vehicle. The officers somehow managed to inform the police station of the situation, after which more personnel and PAC teams were sent to the village. The miscreants fled the spot,” said Station House Officer (SHO) of Azimnagar police station, Brijesh Kumar.

The injured policemen were taken to a nearby hospital, from they were discharged after primary treatment.

“We arrested three persons — identified as Akhtar, Zainalauddin and Asif — after a search operation in the area. An FIR was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) etc. of the IPC, the Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act and the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act against 24 named and 50-60 unidentified others,” the SHO said.

