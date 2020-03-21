Three family members of Lucknow doctor also test positive for COVID-19

With fresh four cases, all from Lucknow, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state capital jumped to 8. With fresh four cases, all from Lucknow, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state capital jumped to 8.

Among the four new patients of coronavirus in UP are the three family members of a junior resident doctor of Lucknow’s King George Medical University (KGMU) who had tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago.

The total number of coronavirus cases in UP rose to 23, including Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. However, a coronavirus patient, a woman NRI from Canada, has likely recovered. Officials at KGMU, where she is recuperating, said a fresh test has come negative for COVID-19, and they are waiting for her second test report before declaring her recovered.

With fresh four cases, all from Lucknow, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state Capital jumped to 8. An equal number of coronavirus cases have been reported in Agra. However, 7 out of 8 Agra patients have recovered and discharged. The remaining positive cases are 4 from Noida, 2 from Ghaziabad (1 has recovered) and 1 from Lakhimpur Kheri.

“Other than Kanika Kapoor, three family members of the 25-year-old junior resident doctor at KGMU tested positive on Friday,” State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal told The Indian Express, adding that so far they have traced 68 contacts of Kapoor.

Among the three family members of the junior doctor, two are men (35 and 37 years) and one woman (20 years).

While they are admitted at KGMU, 28-year-old Kanika Kapoor was brought to SGPGI in Lucknow.

The junior doctor had been attending coronavirus patients at KGMU.

After he tested positive on Wednesday, officials had identified at least 15 contacts of him, including his family members, who were then told to stay in self-isolation. His 14 team members were also kept in isolation. Till date, no member of his medical team has tested positive for COVID-19.

KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said 70 samples were sent for testing in last 24 hours, out of which four were found positive and remaining 66 negative. Five suspected cases of coronavirus cases are also admitted to the hospital’s isolation ward, Dr Singh said.

The KGMU administration has decided to stagger the duty days of doctors, paramedics and nurses involved in the treatment of coronavirus cases in the hospital. “All those involved in treatment of the coronavirus patients will be put for three consecutive days on duty and will be given rest for the next three days,” a statement issued by the KGMU administration read.

The UP Directorate of Health Services said that till Friday they have traced 1,398 contacts of various positive cases at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Agra and are in fine health. “Other than this, 2,500 travellers have completed 28 days of observation after coming back from China. Uttar Pradesh has cross-notified 849 travellers to other states within India and details of 34 travellers have been shared with concerned authorities for international cross-notification,” the bulletin issued by the directorate stated.

According to the bulletin, 5,958 travellers from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified and tracked by the district surveillance units. Among them, 2,853 travellers have been tracked and kept under home isolation, while 53 have been admitted at different health facilities, it added.

Meanwhile, KGMU may start seeking information such as details of foreign travel in last 14 days, and possibility of coming in contact with any person with foreign travel history or person with flu-like symptom during OPD registration.

