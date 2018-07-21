Three die after inhaling toxic gas in Meerut meat plant’s septic tank

According to the FIR, the three deceased, identified as Joginder, Guddu and Ajay, all in their 20s, fainted soon after they entered the septic tank and inhaled the toxic gas. (Representational) According to the FIR, the three deceased, identified as Joginder, Guddu and Ajay, all in their 20s, fainted soon after they entered the septic tank and inhaled the toxic gas. (Representational)

Three workers choked to death after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at a meat packaging and chicken feed processing unit at Alipura village late Thursday evening, police said.

While police lodged a murder case against the owner and manager of the meat unit following protest by locals, no arrest was made till Friday evening. Meanwhile, the meat plant owner, Rashid Akhlaq who is brother of former local BSP MP Shahid Akhlaq, handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

According to the FIR, the three deceased, identified as Joginder, Guddu and Ajay, all in their 20s, fainted soon after they entered the septic tank and inhaled the toxic gas.

The unit manager had given a contract of Rs 10,000 to Guddu to clean the septic tank at the plant, Station House Officer, Kharkora police station, Rajinder Tyagi, said.

“On Thursday, Joginder entered the tank, which is around nine feet deep, with the help of a wooden ladder. He fainted soon after inhaling some kind of poisonous gas inside. Guddu and Ajay then followed him inside after they failed to get any response from him. They, too, met the same fate,” said Tyagi.

“Other employees of the factory started worrying after none of the three responded to their calls. Two of the employees entered the tank by covering their nose and mouth with scarves and found the three lying in the pit. They tied rope around the waist of each of the labourers and pulled them out. All the three were declared dead on arrival at a hospital,” Tyagi added.

Family members of the deceased and local residents later blocked the Moradabad-Hapur highway for over two hours demanding arrest of the factory owner and the manager and also financial help to the family of the victims, the SHO said. “The protest was later called off after Rashid handed over the cheques to the family of the three deceased,” Tyagi added.

When contacted, Rashid said it was an accident.

