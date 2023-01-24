scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Three dead, several trapped as residential building collapses in Lucknow

Rescue operation were being carried out by NDRF and fire brigade personnel to retrieve the trapped ones under the rubble, said Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. 

The incident took place in Lucknow's Hazratganj. (ANI Photo)
At least three persons were killed and several others remain trapped after a residential building collapsed on Tuesday evening in Uttar Pradesh’s capital.

Rescue operation were being carried out by NDRF and fire brigade personnel to retrieve the trapped ones under the rubble, said Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Pathak said that seven persons have been rescued so far and sent to hospital. Over 30 families used to reside in the building, he added.

The incident took place in Lucknow’s Hazratganj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring the situation and has instructed hospitals to remain alert, news agency ANI reported.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 20:28 IST
