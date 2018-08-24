Three days after she was ‘gangraped at gunpoint’, 15-year-old hangs self

While the girl’s post-mortem report is awaited, a medical test conducted Tuesday had not confirmed sexual assault While the girl’s post-mortem report is awaited, a medical test conducted Tuesday had not confirmed sexual assault

Three days after she was allegedly abducted and gangraped by three men at gunpoint, a 15-year-old girl hanged herself Thursday, police said. The alleged suicide took place a day after the main accused was arrested. The other two unidentified accused are absconding. While the girl’s post-mortem report is awaited, a medical test conducted Tuesday had not confirmed sexual assault, but mentioned three injury marks on her body, including one near her thigh, police said.

“According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the girl was sleeping on the ground floor verandah late Monday when three men scaled the wall and entered their two-storied house. They allegedly abducted the girl and took her to a nearby school where they allegedly sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. According to the family, when the mother woke up hours later and did not find the girl, she called her son who was at the fields. They started searching for her, found her in the school and brought her back home,” said IG Bareilly (Range) Dhruv Kant Thakur.

“Next day, at around 3.40 pm, the girl’s mother came to the police station. An FIR was registered on her complaint against one and two unidentified others under sections 376 D (gangrape), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC as well as sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The named accused was arrested the next day,” he added.

IG Thakur also said that primary investigation had revealed that the girl had been in touch with the arrested accused, who is married, for the last one-and-half years. He added that girl’s call details had confirmed that she and the accused had spoken to each other on phone 122 times over the last few days.

SSP Ashok Kumar told mediapersons, “On Thursday morning, we were informed that the girl had committed suicide at her house by hanging herself. We reached the spot and recovered her body. She committed suicide in her room. We have sent the body for post-mortem and are trying to identify other accused in the case. The main accused has been sent to jail.”

