UP: CM says all departments, institutions should come together for development of Purvanchal

Yogi Adityanath was inaugurating a webinar on sustainably developing Purvanchal. (File)

Asking all departments and institutions to come together for the development of Purvanchal region as it has enormous natural resources and potential, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the state’s division into four economic zones — Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Bundelkhand and Paschimanchal — as well as two development boards — Purvanchal and Bundelkhand — is boosting development, which is generally hindered by regional disparity.

He said the youth lack sufficient information on government schemes. So, universities and educational institutions will have to take the responsibility of making these schemes accessible to them.

“All departments and institutions should have to come together for the development of Purvanchal as the region has enormous natural resources and potential… Despite being the oldest land of civilisation, we remained the most backward, considering ourselves as poor. I have visited all the districts of eastern UP and I did not see any shortage of water. The main factor for human civilisation is present here in abundance,” he said.

“The problems in the region have to be resolved at the local level and through local institutions. There are all possibilities to increase the per capita income. Agricultural Research Centres have been linked to agricultural universities, so that farmers can get better value for their produce by increasing production. To bring their produce to the market, a comprehensive prospect has been prepared by bringing an exports policy,” he added.

During the concluding session of the webinar, the Chief Minister said that keeping in view the suggestions received during the seminar for the development of eastern UP, a cabinet sub-committee will be constituted. “This committee will study the suggestions and give its recommendations with regards to development plan of Purvanchal and also for implementation,” he said.

Emphasising on the scope in tourism the region has, he said that out of six Buddhist tourism sites, five are in the eastern region and we have to build good chains of hotels to promote tourism. International airports are being built in Kushinagar and Ayodhya while the Purvanchal Expressway will become the back bone of the economy of the eastern region and the youth of Purvanchal will get employment here, emphasised the CM.

The CM also claimed that the state government ended the dependency on China and this Deepawali, Diyas (clay lamps) were lit in every house hold. “Be it the idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh or diyas, we were dependent on China despite the fact that we had all the resources in UP. The government ended the dependence on China and this Deepawali, Lakshmi and Ganesh idols made by our artisans were worshiped and this also encouraged self-reliance and business of the local artisans,” he said.

