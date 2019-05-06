Three cops injured, robber shot dead in encounter

A deputy superintendent of police, a police station in charge and a head constable suffered bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with three men who allegedly robbed a youth of his bike at gun-point on Delhi-Dehradun highway in Meerut on Sunday afternoon.

“One of the three alleged robbers was shot dead during the chase. He was identified as Jubair, a resident of Meerut. The 30-year-old was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. His accomplices managed to flee,” said a police officer.

The injured police personnel – Dy SP (Daurala) Jitendra Kumar, Daurala police station in-charge Ritesh Kumar and head constable Jaswant Singh – were admitted to a private nursing home, while Jubair was declared brought dead at Medical College.

Police said Jubair and his two partners snatched a bike from a youth on the highway and fled.

“The three police officers were on the highway at Pabrasa where the youth was robbed. They fired at the three robbers who were fleeing on two bikes, including the stolen one, signalling them to halt. In return, the robbers fired at the personnel. Singh was hit on his right hand and Jitendra on his left leg. Ritesh also sustained a bullet injury,” said the officer quoted above.

“The cops are likely to be discharged late on Sunday evening. We have launched a massive man hunt to nab the absconding criminals,” Meerut SSP Nitin Tiwari told The Indian Express on phone.

Police recovered a 9-mm pistol and two bikes, said Anand Prakash Mishra, in charge of Kankarkheda police station.

Two constables were shot dead by criminals in Meerut since October last year. Sarabjeet, attached with the Delhi Police, was killed on October 13.

Ankur Chaudhary (28), posted at Meerut’s Falawda police station, was killed on January 12.