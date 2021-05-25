UP: Three cops booked for releasing youths on being paid Rs 90,000, say Police

The police said they went on the run three days ago after the matter came to light. The FIR against them was filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other charges at the Civil Lines police station.

The Badaun police on Monday said three policemen, including an officer in charge of a police outpost, were suspended and booked on Sunday night after a preliminary internal inquiry found them guilty of releasing three youths from custody on being paid Rs 90,000. The youths had been arrested for allegedly carrying opium.

The police officials were identified as sub-inspector Akash Kumar, who was in charge of the Shekhpur police outpost, and constables Ankush Kasana and Nishant Maan. The police said they went on the run three days ago after the matter came to light. The FIR against them was filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other charges at the Civil Lines police station.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma said he ordered the inquiry on Saturday after coming to know of the allegations against the officials. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Singh Chauhan was directed to conduct the probe.

During the inquiry, the police recorded the statements of the three youths. They were identified as Kuwargaon village residents Danish, Faizan and Zeeshan. The accused policemen arrested them on May 16 from the Nawada road area after allegedly finding half a kilogram of opium on them. The three were taken to the outpost, where the accused policemen allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh in exchange for being released.

The family members of Danish, Faizan and Zeeshan were then called to the station, and the three officials agreed to accept Rs 90,000, said the police.

The following day, the alleged incident was discussed in the village. A few people raised objections, and the news soon spread to other parts of Badaun.

“On the basis of the preliminary inquiry, I suspended the three cops and also directed for lodging FIR against them,” said Sharma, adding, “It was found during the inquiry that after receiving the money, the cops allowed youths to go. It could not be ascertained so far where the seized 0.5 kg opium is. It will be a part of the investigation.”

The three youths were found not to have any criminal background. An officer said they were allowed to go because there was no evidence against them.