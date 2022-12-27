scorecardresearch
Three booked for ‘forcing staffer to quit over not wearing Santa cap’

Amit Kumar, 26, said he was forced to resign on December 23 after he refused to wear a Santa Claus cap, saying he is a Hindu.

“I was not only asked to quit immediately, but was also denied the December salary,” he alleged. (Representational/File)
Three employees, including the manager, of a mall in Rajpur area of Agra have been booked after a staffer was allegedly forced to quit. Mall manager Vikram, store in charge Prateek and one more employee have been booked under IPC Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

“We have registered the FIR against three persons, but no arrests have been made so far as our investigation is underway,” Sadar Deputy SP Archana Singh told The Indian Express over phone. Amit Kumar, 26, said he was forced to resign on December 23 after he refused to wear a Santa Claus cap, saying he is a Hindu. “I was not only asked to quit immediately, but was also denied the December salary,” he alleged.

