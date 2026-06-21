Three arrested for Dalit man’s killing in Sant Kabir Nagar village

The victim’s family and villagers placed the body on the road and staged a protest for several hours.

Two days after the killing of a 29-year-old Dalit man sparked tensions in the Bakhira area, police in Sant Kabir Nagar on Saturday arrested three suspects, including the main suspect whose home was set on fire by an angry mob during protests over the murder.

The victim was attacked and killed with a sharp-edged weapon allegedly by a man from another community. The incident led to communal tension and protests in the area.

“We have arrested all three accused, including Nasir Ali (20) who was named in the FIR. They were produced before the court which sent them to judicial custody,” said Uma Shankar, Station House Officer of Bakhira police station.

The other two accused were identified as Nirahu (21) and Jaigham (35). While Nasir and Jaigham run a meat shop in the area, Nirahu runs a barber shop, police said.