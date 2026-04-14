Three al-Qaeda-affiliate operatives sentenced to life for terror conspiracy

The convicts were held guilty of “waging, or attempting to wage, war against the Indian government, and collecting arms with the intent to wage war”.

A special NIA court in Lucknow Monday awarded life imprisonment to three men who were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in July 2021 for allegedly conspiring to carry out explosions in various parts of the state at the behest of al-Qaeda’s India affiliate, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

At the time of their arrest, police had claimed the three — Minhaz Ahmed and Maseeruddin alias Mushir of Lucknow, and Tawheed Ahmad Shah of Jammu & Kashmir — were also planning to execute suicide bombings in crowded public places.

The case was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for probe.

On Monday, the three were produced in the court for hearing under heavy police security.