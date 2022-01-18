scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Those who held criminals’ hands now holding grains: Yogi Adityanath

BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh echoed the chief minister’s comments, saying those who used to roam with guns in their hands were now trying to project themselves as farmers’ well-wishers.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
January 18, 2022 11:29:41 am
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hit back at the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its “anna sankalp” event, alleging that those who “held the hands of criminals, terrorists and rioters” were now holding “anna [grains]” in their hands.

“Those who held the hands of rioters, criminals and terrorists are today acting as the wellwishers of farmers by holding ‘anna’ in their hand. More than the adverse weather, the farmers of Uttar Pradesh have suffered because of riots during their regime the most.. they are only lovers of Jinnah,” said Adityanath.

At an event in Ghaziabad, Adiayanth again accused the SP of fielding criminals in the upcoming polls. BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh echoed the chief minister’s comments, saying those who used to roam with guns in their hands were now trying to project themselves as farmers’ well-wishers.

