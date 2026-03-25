‘Those responsible for encounters…’: AIMIM UP President courts controversy in Eid Milan speech, booked in Meerut

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AIMIM state president Haji Shaukat Ali has been booked by the Meerut Police for allegedly making provocative remarks at an Eid Milan event. Three party office-bearers have also been arrested for holding the event without permission, said police, adding that a case has been lodged against them.
According to police, the alleged speech was delivered by Ali during the event held at a farmhouse on Hapur Road in Meerut on March 23, where he was addressing a gathering while targeting the government and the administration.
In a purported video clip that surfaced on social media on Tuesday, Ali is heard discussing the 2027 UP Assembly polls and allegedly saying: “Give me just 11 MLAs, and I promise that if a Muslim is killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh, those who are responsible for the encounter will also face an encounter.”
“Go to every home, every village, and tell people that we have faced the greatest injustice in this country. Tell them that the Bharatiya Janata Party had our madrasas shut down. Tell them that we had committed no wrongdoing, yet our homes were demolished with bulldozers on the basis of mere allegations. Tell them that we were even shot at only on accusations. And when we were in pain, distressed, and crying out, the very person we supported and helped elect 111 MLAs now says, ‘This is not my government, what can I do?’. He, too, has remained silent,” he further claimed.
Superintendent of Police (Meerut) Antriksh Jain said the action followed the emergence of the video, which purportedly shows Ali delivering the provocative speech at a function held without permission.
Those arrested have been identified as AIMIM’s Western Uttar Pradesh president Mehtab Chauhan, Meerut district president Imran Ansari, and Meerut district secretary Razi Siddiqui, said police. Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining accused, Jain said.
Police claimed that the content of these speeches had the potential to disturb law and order, disrupt communal harmony, and incite hostility and hatred among different religious groups.
The FIR was registered at Lohiya Nagar police station under charges related to promoting enmity between groups and making statements conducive to public mischief, among other provisions.
Police said the case has been filed against six named persons, including Ali and AIMIM’s Meerut district president Chaudhary Faheem Raja, and several unidentified persons.
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