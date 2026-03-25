‘Those responsible for encounters…’: AIMIM UP President courts controversy in Eid Milan speech, booked in Meerut

AIMIM state president Haji Shaukat Ali has been booked by the Meerut Police for allegedly making provocative remarks at an Eid Milan event. Three party office-bearers have also been arrested for holding the event without permission, said police, adding that a case has been lodged against them.

According to police, the alleged speech was delivered by Ali during the event held at a farmhouse on Hapur Road in Meerut on March 23, where he was addressing a gathering while targeting the government and the administration.

In a purported video clip that surfaced on social media on Tuesday, Ali is heard discussing the 2027 UP Assembly polls and allegedly saying: “Give me just 11 MLAs, and I promise that if a Muslim is killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh, those who are responsible for the encounter will also face an encounter.”