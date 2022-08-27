scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Those afraid are ‘Azad’: UP Cong ex-chief

Nirmal Khatri said Azad's move made it clear that those who are “brave” remain in the Congress and those who have become afraid are “Azad”.

Khatri also alleged that Azad is eyeing to become Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with the BJP.

AFTER VETERAN Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party on Friday, former Uttar Pradesh Congress state president Nirmal Khatri questioned the intention of the G-23 group formed by Azad.

Khatri said Azad’s move made it clear that those who are “brave” remain in the Congress and those who have become afraid are “Azad”. He added that it has also made it clear that the intention of Azad behind forming a group of 23 people around two years ago was just to “weaken the Congress.

Khatri said Azad is among those leaders who “used power from the Gandhi and Nehru families for their own benefit and left the Congress when it went into the opposition.”

He also alleged that Azad is eyeing to become Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with the BJP.

