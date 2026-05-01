This Lucknow girl cannot see or hear. How she topped college with 98.75%

A student’s determination despite towering odds, a family’s sacrifice and a school’s support – 19-year-old Sarah Moin from Lucknow has scripted a tale of inspiration and grit with her stellar performance in this year’s ISC examinations.

Sarah Moin, who cannot hear or see and has trouble speaking, has topped Lucknow’s Christ Church College by scoring an outstanding 98.75 per cent in the Class 12 board exams.

She has secured the highest marks among 258 students from one of the city’s leading institutions.

Sarah was just four when she was diagnosed with sarcoidosis, a rare disease that gradually took away her eyesight. Another setback followed a couple of years later when she lost her hearing, too. Sarah also has trouble speaking.