Third straight day of Maximum cases: Lucknow biggest hotspot with highest number of active cases

Across the state, 1,664 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid count of Uttar Pradesh to 38,130. (Representational) Across the state, 1,664 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid count of Uttar Pradesh to 38,130. (Representational)

With close to 1,500 active coronavirus patients, Capital Lucknow has emerged as the biggest Covid hotspot district in Uttar Pradesh leaving behind Ghaziabad. On Monday, it reported 196 more cases, the highest in the state for the third straight day. Till date, Lucknow has reported 5,123 cases – 14 per cent of the state’s caseload – and 33 deaths. At least 1090 new cases were added in the past week.

According to Lucknow Chief Medical Officer Dr Narendra Agarwal, the fresh cases in the district have been recorded from at least 38 different spots.

Across the state, 1,664 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid count of Uttar Pradesh to 38,130. While the state is seeing a surge in cases, it dropped to the sixth position in the national list, with Karnataka edging UP with a total of 41,581 cases.

With 120 new cases, Ghaziabad now has 1,248 active cases, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) with 872 active cases, 90 were added on Monday.

The recovery rate of patients rose to 74.10 per cent while the mortality rate in the district stood at 0.94 per cent, according to official statistics. On Monday, 2,487 people were tested for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said.

These were done through the rapid antigen-based technique, he said, adding that District Magistrate Suhas L Y has asked officials to ensure 3,000 tests daily.

Besides, 83 new cases were reported from Kanpur Nagar, 69 from Deoria, 67 from Varanasi, 57 from Meerut, 56 from Moradabad, 48 from Prayagraj, 47 from Gorakhpur and 41 from Muzaffarnagar.

According to the state Health Department bulletin, 21 more infected with coronavirus died in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count in the state to 955, pushing the mortality rate to 2.50 per cent.

Among the new deaths, three each were reported from Lucknow and Prayagraj, two each in Varanasi and Etah, and one each in Meerut, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Bareilly, Hardoi, Kannauj, Ballia, Jhansi, Mirzapur, Kushinagar and Mahoba.

A total of 24,203 patients have recovered so far with Monday reporting 869 new recoveries. The total number of active cases now stands at 12,972.

Speaking to mediapersons earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to be stay cautious as the cases are increasing. The CM also called for increasing the use of mobile testing vans.

At a meeting with senior officials, the Chief Minister said the scope of RT-PCR tests should be increased to 30,000 tests per day while that of rapid antigen to 18,000 to 20,000 a day, an official release said. He also asked for increasing the sample collection in Varanasi, Ballia, Ghaziabad and Jhansi districts, the release said.

The Chief Minister directed that a special cleanliness campaign should be carried out on weekends. Adityanath also asked for the door-to-door screening and medical testing of suspected cases. Those found infected with Covid-19 should be given proper treatment, the chief minister told the officials.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.