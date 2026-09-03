UP’s 3.5 lakh outsourced workers to get direct salaries, job security under new system

Asserting that “middlemen will have no place in the system”, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the Uttar Pradesh Corporation for Outsourcing Services (UPCOS), claiming that it would benefit and safeguard the interests of 3.5 lakh outsourced employees and their families in the state.

At a programme in Lucknow, the CM, accompanied by Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, also launched the UPCOS portal and website besides unveiling its logo.

The state Cabinet had in September last year approved the formation of the Corporation to “systematise” the outsourcing system.

The corporation will also benefit 17-20 lakh people, including the family members of outsourced workers, Adityanath added.

“Once this system is implemented, workers’ rights will not be dependent on the favours of any individual, but will be earned through hard work. There will be no place for middlemen in the system. All information will be available on the UPCOS portal. From now on, employees will not be alone but the corporation will stand with them,” he claimed.

The CM credited the “nine-year development journey of Uttar Pradesh” to urban local body employees, pump operators, secretariat employees, hospitals and the permanent, contractual and outsourced employees associated with the government departments.

“Earlier, the system was divided into three groups — personnel, agencies and the government department. The employees used to knock at different doors with their problems, but they were not heard. There was no guarantee of salaries or social and service-related security either. Timely salary, provident fund, insurance and remuneration proportionate with the work done are the rights of all employees and the government has ensured this,” he added.

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“When employees were asked about their remunerations, some would say Rs 8,000, others Rs 11,000. Those who said their salary was Rs 9,000 actually got only Rs 6,000. Now, their salaries will be credited directly into their bank account from 1st to the 5th of every month. EPF and ESI contributions will also be deposited regularly. The government will pay the service charge to the outsourcing agency. They will not be able to deduct it from the employee’s money. The company will not be able to remove any outsourced worker. It will first inform the government, after which an investigation will be conducted. If the company’s report is found to be wrong, the employee will not be harassed,” the CM said.

On the occasion, he handed over cheques of the increased remuneration to outsourced workers and provided accident insurance cover of up to Rs 40 lakh.

From now onwards, the government departments, outsourcing agencies and employees will be connected through a transparent and technology-based system, he informed, adding the requirement of manpower can be assessed and human resource planning can be done accordingly.

The benefits

The recruitment process will be online and transparent, based on eligibility and merit and as per the reservation policies of the state government, he said.

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“Digital monitoring of recruitment, posting, attendance, remuneration, gratuity, insurance and service benefits will also be carried out. The employees will now be able to see service details, account, attendance, payments and deductions etc at one place. They will also be able to register a complaint on the portal and get it resolved on time. Remuneration for each employee will also be ensured according to their category and educational qualification,” Adityanath said.

“The governance will provide ESI contributions for free treatment in ESI hospitals. If a treatment facility is not available there, we will connect it with Ayushman Bharat. This will also provide the outsourced workers and their families with health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. All statutory service benefits, including maternity leave, will also be ensured,” he stated.

In case of an accident or disaster, the workers’ families will receive accident insurance cover of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh according to the category, the CM informed.

“In case of a fire incident, Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh for emergency medicines, Rs 10 lakh for an air ambulance facility in an emergency, up to Rs 8 lakh for the education of a son, and up to Rs 10 lakh for the education of a daughter will be provided. Up to Rs 8–10 lakh will be provided for the marriage of two daughters, and in case of the death of an employee, the bank, through the corporation, will immediately make Rs 50,000 available to the family. A bank account will be opened with zero balance, and through this, special facilities will be provided to four members of the family. Now the corporation, which will transform outsourced employees into an organised, skilled, secure and dignified workforce, is being started,” he announced.

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The CM alleged that the governments before 2017 considered outsourced employees a burden and most of the companies at that time had appointed relatives of people in power, who exploited employees in the name of recruitment etc.

WHAT IT ENTAILS

EPF and ESI contributions to be deposited regularly

Outsourcing agency will not be able to deduct service charge from an employee’s money

The company will not be able to remove any outsourced worker and will first inform the government which will conduct an investigation

SOCIAL SECURITY

Accident insurance cover: Rs 20-40 lakh

Fire incident: Rs 10 lakh

Emergency medicines: Rs 5 lakh

Air ambulance facility: Rs 10 lakh

Education of son: Up to Rs 8 lakh

Education of daughter: Up to Rs 10 lakh

Marriage of two daughters: Up to Rs 8–10 lakh

Death of employee: Rs 50,000 immediate payment to family