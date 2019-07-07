The siren works like ajooba… People feel police are with them at night too: UP Police

Has this new siren helped?

Advertising

Absolutely. We got it on June 24, and this has brought about a change and worked like an ajooba (miracle). The public feels the Lucknow police is with them, especially the poor, women and elderly… They feel police are guarding them at night too.

What effect do you think the siren has on criminals?

It makes them apprehensive of committing a crime. This especially helps curb petty crimes like thefts, maar peet (assault).

Advertising

Do you think it should be installed in all patrol vehicles?

That is a decision to be taken by higher officials but, if you ask me, I feel it should be expanded because it is working.

Should other changes be introduced in the patrol vehicles?

I can’t say anything about that. Whatever the government does will be good for us.

How many people are there in each patrol car and is it difficult to work at night?

We have three police officials per patrol vehicle. We work 12 hours per day and night shifts are not easy. We have to be alert at all times and there are no breaks. But the job of a policeman is not supposed to be too easy. I knew that when I took up this job and I do my best.