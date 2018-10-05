Thakurganj: Two brothers killed over past enmity, one arrested

(Representational) (Representational)

Two brothers were allegedly killed by three men in Thakurganj police station area of Lucknow late Wednesday night, police said. While the main accused, Sahil alias Chhotu, has been arrested on Thursday, police are looking for two others who are absconding.

Bodies of the deceased – Imran and Arman – have been handed over to the family after postmortem, police added.

Imran, Arman and their third brother Rehan (all aged between 22 and 25 years) were in a car when three bike-borne assailants overtook them and allegedly beat them up. While Rehan managed to run away, the other two were found injured on the road near Musahabganj Chungi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said. The brothers and the accused used to have frequent fights, and recently had an argument over some money-related issues, the SSP added.

“Around 8-10 days ago, Imran had an argument with Sahil (30) and his associates Shivam (25) and Chinna (25). After a few days, Sahil came to our house and threatened to kill us. Today (Wednesday) we were on our way to refill our car when around 10.30 pm Sahil and his associates (Shivam and Chinna) attacked us. They were carrying a country-made pistol and canes. They beat us up and fired with intention to kill. My brothers fell down. I somehow managed to escape. They also ran away from the spot. I informed my father, who along with other family members, took Imran and Arman to KGMU trauma centre where they both were pronounced brought dead,” Rehan said in his complaint.

Station house officer (SHO) at the Thakurganj police station, Anjani Kumar Pandey said Imran was a cab driver. “Rehan claimed to be running a property business along with his brothers, but when checked we found that they haven’t sold a single property in more than a year. Same is with the accused who are youngsters and do nothing. One of the accused, Shivam, have been to jail once for loot and theft,” the SHO said.

The exact cause of the death will only be clear after the postmortem report is out. Meanwhile, an empty cartridge has been recovered from the spot and search is on to nab the other two accused, the SHO added.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App