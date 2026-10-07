Thai woman accuses Kanpur ‘husband’ of Rs 60 lakh fraud, hiding marriage

The woman approached Kanpur Police on Tuesday, alleging that Irfan and his family members assaulted and threatened her. (Express photo)

Travelling 3,000 km from Thailand to Kanpur, a 35-year-old woman went looking for the man she said she married — and the Rs 60 lakh she had lent him.

The man, a tannery businessman named Mohammad Irfan, had stopped answering her calls and cut off contact. When she went to his Kanpur home, she allegedly discovered that he was already married and had children.

The woman approached Kanpur Police on Tuesday, alleging that Irfan and his family members assaulted and threatened her when she confronted him and pressured her to convert to Islam.

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Based on her complaint, Kanpur Police arrested Irfan and registered an FIR against him at Anwarganj police station under charges including assault. Police also invoked provisions of the anti-conversion law against him.