Thai woman accuses Kanpur ‘husband’ of Rs 60 lakh fraud, hiding marriage

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Travelling 3,000 km from Thailand to Kanpur, a 35-year-old woman went looking for the man she said she married — and the Rs 60 lakh she had lent him.
The man, a tannery businessman named Mohammad Irfan, had stopped answering her calls and cut off contact. When she went to his Kanpur home, she allegedly discovered that he was already married and had children.
The woman approached Kanpur Police on Tuesday, alleging that Irfan and his family members assaulted and threatened her when she confronted him and pressured her to convert to Islam.
Based on her complaint, Kanpur Police arrested Irfan and registered an FIR against him at Anwarganj police station under charges including assault. Police also invoked provisions of the anti-conversion law against him.
“We have arrested Irfan in connection with the case. The woman’s allegations are being examined, and necessary verification is being carried out,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, Manjay Singh.
He added that Irfan has admitted to marrying the woman and is being produced before the court. The woman has been sent for medical examination and the report is awaited.
According to police, the woman, who runs a restaurant and a canteen in Thailand, met Irfan through social media around four years ago.
She told police he introduced himself as a prominent Kanpur businessman involved in the tannery business who frequently travelled abroad for work.
The woman said Irfan would stay at her house whenever he travelled to Thailand and that they subsequently entered into a relationship. Around two years ago, he proposed to her and the two later married in Thailand, she claimed.
She said Irfan continued visiting her every two months. During this period, he allegedly took around Rs 60 lakh from her in several installments, saying he needed the money to expand his business.
She told police that she arranged the money by borrowing from relatives and friends.
When she later asked Irfan to return the money, he allegedly gave her different excuses. She also said she asked him to stay with her in Thailand, but he refused.
She alleged that Irfan returned to India this year and stopped responding to her calls and messages.
With her businesses in Thailand facing financial difficulties and her struggling to repay the loans she had taken to provide money to Irfan, she decided to travel to India to recover the money.
She came to Kanpur with an acquaintance on a tourist visa on October 5 and visited Irfan’s house as she knew his address. It was there that she allegedly learned for the first time that he was already married and had children.
She alleged that when she confronted Irfan, he and his family members abused and insulted her, and Irfan told her that she would first have to convert to Islam if she wanted to stay with him.
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