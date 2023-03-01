Terror conspiracy case: UP court awards death penalty to seven

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Lucknow on Tuesday awarded death sentence to seven convicts and life imprisonment to one in a terror conspiracy case registered in 2017 involving alleged “ISIS operatives”.

The court had on February 25 convicted the eight men of planning terror acts.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the sentencing, Special Prosecutor Kaushal Kishore Sharma said, “The special court gave seven the death sentence, and one convict life imprisonment. Special Judge NIA/ATS, Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi has passed a 226-page judgment in the case.”

The convicts given death sentence are Mohammad Faisal, Gauss Mohammad Khan, alias Karan Khatri, Mohammad Azhar, alias Azhar Khalifa, Atif Muzaffar, Mohammad Danish, Asif Iqbal, alias Rocky and Sayed Meer Hussain. Their accomplice Mohammad Atif, alias Atif Iraqi was given life imprisonment.

An NIA spokesperson said “these ISIS operatives” were arrested in the Kanpur conspiracy case in 2017, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

The case against the eight was initially registered on March 8, 2017, by the Lucknow police and the NIA on March 14 that year.

In a press statement, the NIA had said that “investigation had earlier revealed that the accused had prepared and tested some improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and unsuccessfully tried to plant them at various locations in Uttar Pradesh”.

“A notebook seized from their Haji Colony (Lucknow) hideout contained handwritten notes about potential targets and details about bomb-making. Probe had also led to the discovery of several photographs of the accused making IEDs, including those with weapons, ammunition and the ISIS flag,” the statement read.

“The group had reportedly collected illegal weapons, explosives etc from various places. One of the accused, Atif Muzaffar, had also disclosed that he had compiled information on techniques to fabricate IEDs after collecting material from internet sources,” it added.

The agency had claimed that Atif along with Mohammad Danish, Syed Meer Hasan and Mohammad Saifulla was responsible for fabricating the IED planted in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train. The train explosion on March 7, 2017, had left 10 injured. This case was also investigated by NIA and is currently under trial, it is learnt.

The NIA spokesperson said investigations in the case had “clearly shown that the accused were members of ISIS and had sworn ‘bayat’ (allegiance) to the outfit and its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi”.

“Atif Muzaffar was the group’s emir (leader) and was influenced by the propaganda of Dr Zakir Naik.