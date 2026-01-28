How a tailor from UP’s Rampur was arrested in a ‘terror conspiracy’ case in Gujarat

Local residents said Faizan’s family had sent him to Gujarat to earn a livelihood and support the household financially. (Express Photo)

Two years ago, Faizan Shakil Salmani had left his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur to look for a job in Gujarat. Eventually, he found work as a tailor at a cloth-stitching factory in Zarakwad, in Navsari district.

Last May, he came to see his family in Narpatnagar Nagar for 20 days — that was his last visit home.

On Sunday, the village was left in shock when they heard that Faizan, 22, had been arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for allegedly being involved in a terror conspiracy.

The ATS claimed he was planning “targeted killings” across UP over alleged remarks against the Prophet. It also alleged that literature supporting the ideology of banned terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Al-Qaeda was found on his phone.