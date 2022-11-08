scorecardresearch
Tension over removal of ‘illegal’ Ambedkar statue

The situation was brought under control after police used mild force and fired teargas to disperse the crowd. No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

The statue was put up by some unidentified people late Sunday night, said police. (Representational/Archive)

Tension prevailed in Sirauli town of Bareilly district on Monday when police tried to remove a statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar which was erected on government land without obtaining permission from the authorities concerned.

The statue was put up by some unidentified people late Sunday night, said police.

But when police went to remove the statue, a group of people, including women, staged a protest and pelted the cops with stones, it was claimed.

Bareilly Additional Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar said the statue and its pedestal have been removed. “A case is being lodged against those who tried to disturb public order and peace,” he said.

Police said some local residents informed them on Monday morning that unidentified persons had erected the statue last night. Police officials held a meeting with the locals who agreed to the removal of the statue.

But when a police team went to remove statue in the afternoon, a group of people staged a protest and raised slogans against the administration. When stopped, they started pelting stones on police, it was claimed. Additional police force was called in to bring the situation under control.

