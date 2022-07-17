‘Animal parts’ found outside Kannauj temple

TENSION PREVAILED at Rasoolabad village in Kannauj on Saturday after “body parts of an animal” were found at the entrance of a temple under the Talgram police station limits, police said on Saturday. They added that 12 persons were taken into custody for questioning, they added.

Some people allegedly indulged in arson while protesting against the incident and demanding arrest of the accused. A separate FIR was lodged in connection with the alleged arson, along with two other FIRs, police said.

Additional Director General (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar said, “Under the Talgram police station limits, there is a farmer who lives inside a Shiv Mandir. Generally, he sleeps there. On Thursday night, he didn’t stay there…and when he reached on Friday morning, an animal’s body parts were found at the entrance of the temple packed in a sack. After that police was informed and teams were sent to the spot. Then, we registered an FIR,” said Bhaskar.

“After that, heavy police force was deployed in the area to control the situation keeping the sensitivity of the incident. After that, a few sporadic incidents happened. At one place, some 50-100 people gathered and blocked a road under the same police station limits. These people were spoken to and removed from the spot,” said Bhaskar.

A senior officer said that these people were demanding action against the accused while protesting against the incident.

“Then, another road block was reported from a neighbouring area. The people were spoken to, and removed there too. Police teams are stationed at all sensitive places and they are holding talks with people to avoid any rumours being spread,” said the ADG.

He said Inspector General (Kanpur range) Prashant Kumar and Kanpur Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar have been deployed in the district to ensure that the situation doesn’t escalate.

Police said that after the incident, some protesters also tried to burn temporary shops in the area. “An attempt was made by some people to burn some temporary kiosks,” said Bhaskar.

The ADG said a detailed investigation is underway. “One of the FIRs was regarding arson done by some local residents after the incident,” said Bhaskar.