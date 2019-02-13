Tension in Quila area of Bareilly after groups clash, police on vigil

Tension prevailed in Quila area of Bareilly following a clash between two groups over some youths from the Dalit community allegedly making remarks at people from the Muslim on Monday evening, leaving six persons injured.

An FIR was lodged against six named and four unidentified persons of the Dalit community for allegedly abusing and opening fire at the other community members at Swale Nagar locality under Quila police station.

Nazim (22) and Nusrat (22) were admitted to hospital with serious injuries. Initially, there were allegations that Nazim and Nusrat suffered bullet injuries. “Doctors who conducted medical examination denied victims had bullet injuries,” said senior superintendent of police, Bareilly, Muniraj G.

On Tuesday, police conducted raids but failed to trace the accused. Heavy police force has been deployed in Swale Nagar area, dominated by the Muslim community. According to police, the accused are suspected to be from the neighbouring Chandan Nagar locality.

“On Monday around 9.45pm, we got information through control room that two groups belonging to different communities clashed near a relogious place at Swale Nagar area,” said sub-inspector Rajneesh Kumar, station house officer, Quila police station.

“When police reached the spot, local people alleged that a few Dalit youths from the neigbouring Chandan nagar locality abused people near a religious place. People alleged the youths were drunk and made derogatory remarks. When the local people objected, they opened fire in which two persons were injured after which they fled the spot,” said Rajneesh Kumar. Police took the injured to hospital.

On the complaint of Nazim’s elder brother, Asif, an FIR was lodged against six named and four unidentified youths from Chandan Nagar locality on various charges, including attempt to murder and rioting.

“A police team conducted raids at Chandan Nagar but all the suspects, along with their families, were absconding. A few residents said assailants opened fire. Investigation is on and no one has been arrested,” said Rajneesh Kumar.