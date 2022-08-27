scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Tension in Moradabad village over offering of mass prayer, 26 booked

An FIR was registered against 26 persons, including 16 by name, at the Chhajlet police station under Section 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, said the police.

Heavy police force are deployed at the village that has no mosque or madrasa. (Representational/File)

Tension prevailed at Dhulepur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district after residents belonging to a community raised objection to offering of mass prayers in two houses of the locality.

The complainant alleged that people trying to start a new practice of offering joint namaaz inside the houses.

No one has been arrested in the case.

Chhajlet police station in-charge Deepak Malik said the police have begun investigation into the matter and are collecting evidence.

Chandra Pal Singh, the complainant, said that earlier some people held a joint namaaz at one Sayed’s residence in the village. But when the locals objected to starting of a new practice in the village, members of Muslim community agreed not to hold mass prayer in any house and stopped the practice.

But the accused started holding joint prayer at the residences of Anwar and Mustakeem, he added.

A police officer said, “The complainant claimed tension started brewing up in the village over the issue.

The last joint prayer was offered on Wednesday, the officer added.”

Haryana to train officers for monitoring narcotics movement, quick action

