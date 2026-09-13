Tension in Meerut over murder of youth, 2 held, houses of 3 accused partially razed

Hastinapur in Meerut district is tense following the murder of a young man on Friday evening while he was returning home on a bike with his friend.

Police have deployed a large contingent of force in the area, while the houses of three accused have been partly demolished over alleged illegal construction.

The fateful ride

For 27-year-old Nitin Nagar, a bike ride with a friend turned fateful as the bullet shot by assailants to kill his friend, Prince, killed him instead. Nitin was returning home after his daily workout routine. He had cleared the written examination for the post of constable in the Delhi Police and was awaiting his physical test. He had got married four months ago.