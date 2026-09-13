Tension in Meerut over murder of youth, 2 held, houses of 3 accused partially razed

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Hastinapur in Meerut district is tense following the murder of a young man on Friday evening while he was returning home on a bike with his friend.
Police have deployed a large contingent of force in the area, while the houses of three accused have been partly demolished over alleged illegal construction.
For 27-year-old Nitin Nagar, a bike ride with a friend turned fateful as the bullet shot by assailants to kill his friend, Prince, killed him instead. Nitin was returning home after his daily workout routine. He had cleared the written examination for the post of constable in the Delhi Police and was awaiting his physical test. He had got married four months ago.
Police said that one of the accused, identified as 29-year-old Mitthu, wanted to kill Prince, with whom he had a long-time rivalry over local domination.
According to police, Nitin was riding pillion while his friend, Prince, was driving the motorcycle when they were attacked.
A bullet struck Nitin, and he was rushed to hospital, where he died during treatment.
“There was no dispute between the accused and my son, Nitin. Yet he lost his life. Nitin, who had married just four months ago, was our only son, and this loss is irreplaceable for his wife and me. I gave my child the best education so that he could live a peaceful life — I never imagined a tragedy like this could befall him,” said Nitin’s father, Satish Kumar, a resident of Makhan Nagar village in Meerut.
Satish, who saw the video clip of his son’s murder that was recorded by a CCTV camera installed near the crime spot, has named five persons – Mitthu, Rishabh, Goldy, Shakti, Utsav — and one unknown person – for the murder of his son.
Police have so far arrested two men, including Mitthu, the prime accused, in connection with Nitin’s murder.
Nitin’s family claimed the murder was motivated by a dispute between Prince and Mitthu over local supremacy.
Following the murder, Nitin’s family members and villagers protested by placing his body on the Bijnor-Meerut Highway. They refused to conduct the final rites until the accused were arrested.
Police said that after prolonged persuasion by senior officials and local UP Minister Dinesh Kumar, who arrived at the spot, the protesters lifted the blockade.
Meanwhile, the district administration razed alleged illegal constructions at the houses of the three accused — Utsav Yadav, Mitthu and Goldie.
Nitin’s father, however, called the partial demolition of the accused’s houses “merely an eyewash”. “Barring a few bricks, nothing was actually broken in any of the three houses,” he said.
“We are investigating the murder taking into account all the angles. Two persons named in the case have been caught,” said Superintendent of Police, Meerut, Abhijeet Kumar.
The other person arrested is Utsav, said sources.
Police said that family members of the accused have fled. “The houses were also found locked during Saturday’s demolition drive,” a police officer said.
Caption: 27-year-old Nitin Nagar was awaiting dates for physical test after clearing written exam for Delhi Police
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