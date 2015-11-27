Tension in Lucknow after Muslim youth dies in clash

Police outside the sweet shop of accused Dev Trivedi, in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo by Pramod Adhikari) Police outside the sweet shop of accused Dev Trivedi, in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo by Pramod Adhikari)

TENSION PREVAILED in the Old City of Lucknow after a Muslim youth was shot dead in a clash with a Hindu shopkeeper and his employees in Chowk area late Wednesday. One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident.

Ahmed, a friend of 20-year-old Asif who died in the clash, also suffered gunshot injuries. His condition is said to be critical.

Demanding compensation for the victims and the arrest of the accused, relatives of the Muslim youth and other locals on Thursday put up a road blockade carrying Asif’s dead body. They also pelted stones and torched a part of the shop of the main accused in Raja Bazar.

A case has been registered against shopkeeper Dev Trivedi and his employees — Hanuman Maheshwari, Anand, Ashutosh and Kirti.

Another FIR has been lodged into Thursday’s incident of arson and stone-pelting against unidentified persons.

“Around 11 pm on Wednesday, Asif’s brother Aamir came to purchase milk from Trivedi’s sweet shop and entered into an argument with one of the employees there. Other staff allegedly slapped him. Aamir went home and returned with Asif and his friends. They entered into a scuffle with Trivedi and his employees,” SHO of Chowk Police Station, I P Singh, said.

“During the clash, Trivedi allegedly opened fire on Asif and his associates. While Asif was hit on the head, Ahmed suffered injuries on his hand. Both were rushed to the KGMU Trauma Centre where Asif was declared dead on arrival,” the SHO said.

While Hanuman has been arrested, efforts are on to arrest others, he added.

