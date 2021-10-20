Tension at Sankisa Buddhist pilgrimage site in UP after saffron flag pulled down from temple

Tension prevailed in the Sankisa Buddhist pilgrimage area on Wednesday when some persons pulled down a saffron flag from a temple and hoisted the Buddhist ‘panchsheel flag’, sparking a violent protest.

The incident occurred during the ‘Dhamma Yatra’ by Buddhist pilgrims.

Some people scaled the temple of Bisari Devi, located on the disputed mound in the Sankisa Buddhist pilgrimage area, and pulled down the saffron flag and unfurled the Panchsheel flag in its place, police said.

Buddhist followers claim the disputed place as a Buddhist stupa having great religious significance for them, whereas the Sanatan Dharm followers claim it to be an ancient temple of Mother Bisari Devi, where an idol of Lord Hanuman is also installed. The dispute is in court for around 40 years.

A group of Hindu activists protested after the flag incident and there was stone pelting between the two sides in which some people received minor injuries. Later, the Hindu activists blocked the main road, the police said.

District Magistrate Manvendra Singh and Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena soon reached the spot with the police force and tried to pacify the agitated protesters.

The road was cleared after some time and the situation was brought under control, they said.

On the instructions of the District Magistrate, the SDM (Sadar) Anil Kumar gave a written assurance that any damage at the Bisari Devi temple will be repaired.