Sunday, July 24, 2022

Tension after youth held for ‘rape attempt’ on five-yr-old

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house on Friday evening, when the youth took her away on the pretext of purchasing a toffee.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 25, 2022 3:00:43 am
Police said the girl's family lodged an FIR against the youth alleging sexual assault on her by the youth.

TENSION broke out in a village in Banda district after a group of people allegedly created a ruckus outside the house of a 21-year-old youth, who has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a minor girl from his neighbourhood.

The youth and the five-year-old girl belong to different communities. The situation was brought under control when senior police officials reached the spot and assured people that strict action would be taken. A heavy police force has also been deployed in the village.

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house on Friday evening, when the youth took her away on the pretext of purchasing a toffee. When the girl was not found outside the house, the family started looking for her. Later, she was spotted coming out of the youth’s house.

Police said the girl’s family lodged an FIR against the youth alleging sexual assault on her by the youth. “The youth was arrested and produced him before a local court. We are waiting for the medical report of the child,” said a senior police officer.

