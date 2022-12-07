scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Temple vandalised in Varanasi, residents stage protest

The protest ended after the police with the help of local residents replaced the idols. (Representational Photo)
Unidentified assailants vandalised a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi by breaking idols of gods and goddesses placed there early Monday. The police said the incident came to light when local residents reached the temple and found the idols broken and the trident damaged.

Irked over the incident, the residents staged a protest and demanded the arrest of those involved in vandalising the temple, which is around 50 years old. The temple below a tree is located in the Bhim Nagar area under the Cantonment police station and is far from residential areas.

The protest ended after the police with the help of local residents replaced the idols. “We have replaced the idols with all rituals. The situation is now normal,” said Sub-Inspector Bhola Mishra, the investigating officer of the case.

Based on a complaint of local resident Rajesh Kumar, the Varanasi police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups) and 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said a police officer. No arrests have been made so far.

Mishra said they are scrutinising footage of CCTVs installed in the area to get lead in the case. He added they are recording the statement of local residents and are yet to identify the assailants involved in the crime. The police have ruled out any foul play behind the incident.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 12:00:45 pm
