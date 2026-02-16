Temple priest killed, forest outpost surrounded: How herd of 30 elephants has sparked terror along UP-Nepal border

Two deaths in a space of 24 hours, suspected to have been caused by a herd of elephants, in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division has sparked fear in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich and adjoining districts along the Indo-Nepal border.

On Saturday, Munni Devi (47) was allegedly killed in a suspected elephant attack in the Nishangarh range. Her two sons, Karan and Arjun, sustained injuries.

Less than 24 hours later, on Sunday evening, a herd of around 30 elephants allegedly attacked an 80-year-old priest named Suresh Das in the Katiyara forest outpost of Katarniaghat. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sources also claimed the animals surrounded the forest outpost, forcing forest personnel stationed there to flee for safety. They could return only after the elephants retreated and additional staff reached the spot on receiving information about the incident.

“Staff at the outpost had a narrow escape last evening,” said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Apoorva Dixit. “The body of the priest has been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited.”

Das, a resident of Bardia village near the forested stretch, had been looking after a temple near the outpost.

The forest department is also awaiting Munni Devi’s post-mortem report. In a video that has surfaced locally, Karan is purportedly heard saying they went to Bahraich from their home in neighbouring Lakhimpur Kheri to consult a doctor and buy medicines. They were returning on a motorcycle when they were attacked by elephants, he claimed.

DFO Dixit said, “Only after the medical report is received will the exact cause of death be confirmed,” he said.

Taking action

Over the past few months, multiple cases of elephant attacks have been reported, with the animals damaging homes, attacking residents and destroying standing crops in several villages.

Forest officials have not ruled out the possibility that the elephants involved in the recent attacks may have crossed over from Nepal’s Shuklaphanta National Park, which lies close to the international border, possibly in search of food and water.

The department is keeping a close watch on the herd’s movements and mapping routes they are taking. Teams on the ground are trying to avert further human-elephant encounters by warning villagers in advance and discouraging movement near forested stretches, particularly after nightfall.

In some instances in the past, officials found that elephant herds breached or broke through fencing at the border, underscoring the challenges of monitoring wildlife movement between the two countries.

The forest department has also rolled out safety advisories for residents living inside forest fringes and adjoining areas. Authorities have appealed to people, particularly those near the border, to be vigilant.

Teams have been going from village to village to inform locals about the movement of the herd and caution them against venturing into vulnerable zones.

In an effort to drive the elephants away, forest workers are lighting heaps of hay laced with chilli powder, sounding hooters and bursting firecrackers to generate loud noise.

Past deaths

In two separate incidents in the recent past, two people have lost their lives in such encounters.

In December 2025, a 50-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants while guarding his sugarcane fields in Lakhimpur Kheri district

In November, the body of a 61-year-old farmer was found inside a hut located a short distance from his home in Pilibhit district. Officials suspected that he had been trampled to death by an elephant. In another incident in October, elephants had attacked and injured a 32-year-old farmer in Pilibhit.