Temperatures likely to cross 40°C in parts of Uttar Pradesh: IMD

Maximum temperatures in parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark in the coming days as a steady rise in mercury is expected across the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
According to the IMD’s Lucknow centre, the state is likely to witness a gradual increase of 2–3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next few days. With temperatures in some districts already going beyond 36 degrees Celsius, forecasts indicate they may approach or surpass 40 degrees Celsius in several areas, making the weather noticeably warmer than usual.
IMD experts said that no active weather system is currently affecting the region, so Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain largely dry during the coming week.
Across Uttar Pradesh, several districts have already recorded high temperatures. Jhansi was the hottest at 36.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Agra at 36.4 degrees Celsius, and Banda at 35.2 degrees Celsius. Cities such as Prayagraj (34.4 degrees Celsius), Hamirpur (34.2 degrees Celsius), Meerut (33.4 degrees Celsius), and Barabanki (33.2 degrees Celsius) also experienced warmer-than-normal conditions.
Meanwhile, in Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.1 degrees Celsius, which is 2.6 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 19.2 degrees Celsius, about 5.4 degrees above normal. Clear skies prevailed in the city and no rainfall was recorded.
The IMD forecast predicts sunny weather with clear skies for Lucknow and neighbouring areas, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.
With temperatures remaining above normal and continuing to rise, the IMD said the weather across the state is likely to remain relatively warm during the coming days.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More