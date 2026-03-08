Temperatures likely to cross 40°C in parts of Uttar Pradesh: IMD

According to the IMD’s Lucknow centre, UP is likely to witness a gradual increase of 2–3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next few days. (File photo)

Maximum temperatures in parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark in the coming days as a steady rise in mercury is expected across the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

According to the IMD’s Lucknow centre, the state is likely to witness a gradual increase of 2–3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next few days. With temperatures in some districts already going beyond 36 degrees Celsius, forecasts indicate they may approach or surpass 40 degrees Celsius in several areas, making the weather noticeably warmer than usual.

IMD experts said that no active weather system is currently affecting the region, so Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain largely dry during the coming week.