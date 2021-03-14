Tehsildar suspended for using ‘casteist language’ against constitutional office-bearers: Govt

The additional commissioner (administration) of the Lucknow Division will head an inquiry against Shukla. Till it is over, the tehsildar will be attached with the office of the Lucknow Division commissioner

A tehsildar posted in Lucknow district has been suspended for allegedly using “casteist language for constitutional office-bearers”, officials said on Saturday.

UP Board of Revenue Commissioner and Secretary Manisha Trighatia suspended Mohanlalganj tehsildar Nikhil Shukla late on Thursday night. According to the suspension order, Shukla used “casteist, unparliamentary and undignified language against senior/Constitutional post holding officials”.

The additional commissioner (administration) of the Lucknow Division will head an inquiry against Shukla. Till it is over, the tehsildar will be attached with the office of the Lucknow Division commissioner. A source in the government said Shukla was suspended after a video, in which he was heard saying “some objectionable things about a particular caste”, came to light.

“A departmental probe was conducted in the matter and prima facie, it was found that he had violated rules under the UP Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999, and hence, he was suspended. A detailed probe will be done now and based on that, further action will be taken,” said the source.