Sunday, August 21, 2022

Teen who was pursuing her rape case found dead

The 17-year-old, who lives in neighbouring Sitapur district, reportedly left home on August 18 telling her parents that she was going to meet her lawyer to discuss the rape case, which she had filed against a local youth in January this year.

Sitapur police said they suspect the girl died by suicide after jumping into the canal that passes through Barabanki district.

The body of a teenage rape victim, who had gone missing on August 18, was recovered from a canal in Barabanki district on Saturday.

The 17-year-old, who lives in neighbouring Sitapur district, reportedly left home on August 18 telling her parents that she was going to meet her lawyer to discuss the rape case, which she had filed against a local youth in January this year.

The highly discomposed body has been sent for an autopsy.

“Things will be clear after the postmortem report come. We have come to know that the girl was scolded by her parents, a day before she went missing,” said an officer of Sitapur police.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, an FIR has been registered in Sitapur against the youth, booked in the rape case, for kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

In January, the girl registered an FIR in Sitapur against a youth of a neighbouring village for allegedly raping her on the pretext of marriage. The youth was arrested and sent to jail. In June this year, the accused was released on bail, said a local police officer.

“We are verifying the information collected so far. The statements of the girl’s neighbours are also being recorded,” the police officer added.

According to Barabanki police, a group of people visited a local police station and informed them about a body in the canal bank. The group  identified themselves  as residents of  Sitapur.

“One of them identified the body as that of his daughter through clothes. I contacted Sitapur police and they informed me that a man had filed a case of kidnapping of his daughter,” said an police officer.

Police suspect that body floated to Barabanki from Sitapur. No one has been arrested yet.

