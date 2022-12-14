Teen who jumped off school building dies

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy who suffered serious injuries after he allegedly jumped off the second floor of his school building last week died at a hospital in Aligarh on Tuesday, police said.

He was a student of Class VIII at a private school in the district, police said. The boy’s family has alleged that two women teachers at his school had allegedly put pressure on him not to take part in athletics and used to punish him often, telling him to focus on his studies instead.

Police said the boy’s father also claimed that although his son had complained about the issue to the school manager, no action was taken.

On the basis of a complaint filed by his father, the Aligarh police registered an FIR against the two teachers and manager of the school under section 338 of the Indian Penal Code (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) at the local police station. No arrests have been made yet. “A probe is on,” said a police officer.

The body was handed over to the family members. The investigating officer said, “As the boy has died, a decision on whether the case is to be altered… that is, by adding charges of abetment to suicide or culpable homicide against the accused would be taken as per directions of senior officers,” he added.

On December 1, one of the accused teachers reportedly punished the boy for not completing academic work. Minutes later, he allegedly jumped off the second floor of the school building. He was taken to hospital, police said. He died at the hospital in Aligarh while undergoing treatment on Tuesday, the police added.