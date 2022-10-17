Teen returning home in auto ‘raped’ by driver, aide in Lucknow; no arrest yet

A case was registered against an unidentified auto-rickshaw driver and his associate for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl when she was returning home after taking tuition classes in Lucknow on Saturday.

Police said efforts were being made to identify the two accused and arrest them. The victim alleged that the accused committed the crime in a secluded place before dumping her at a crossing, a police officer said. Her statement before a magistrate is likely to be recorded on Monday, he added.

“The victim’s medical examination has been conducted and the report is awaited,” said in-charge of the police station concerned.

Her family lodged a complaint in this regard on Sunday.

In her complaint, the victim said that after taking tuition classes on Saturday evening she took a lift for her residence in a shared auto-rickshaw that already had a male passenger in it.

She alleged that after a while the driver drove the vehicle on a different route and stopped it at a secluded place. The two snatched her mobile phone and dragged her to a place nearby and took turns to rape her, she claimed.

Later, the accused dropped her at a crossing and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, it was alleged.

Advertisement

The victim shared her ordeal with her parents once she returned home.